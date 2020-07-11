F1 Austin Grand Prix could be wiped out by COVID-19 surge in U.S.

The successful return of Formula One action in Europe doesn’t necessarily mean F1 racing will come back to the U.S. anytime soon.

Daily COVID-19 cases are hitting record highs in North America, and organizers of the annual Austin Grand Prix are concerned the surge will eliminate their event this year. Texas has been a hotspot for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Circuit of the Americas, which hosts the Austin Grand Prix, is in “serious jeopardy” of losing its top event, according to an email from track chairman Bobby Epstein to the Austin American-Statesman. The Austin Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 25.

MORE: F1 drivers split over anthem kneeling

F1 kicked off its campaign last weekend in Austria with the Austrian Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas finished first in the competition, followed by Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

The next F1 race, slated for Sunday, is the Styrian Grand Prix and will also take place in Austria.