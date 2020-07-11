Erykah Badu Brags About Her ‘Midas’ Vagina After Being Compared to Jada Pinkett Smith’s

WENN

Objecting to memes that describe her and the ‘Gotham’ alum’s lady parts as ‘If ‘This P***Y will F**K yo life Up’ was a person,’ the ‘Honey’ songstress champions her vagina.

–

Erykah Badu isn’t letting strangers judge the most intimate part of her body. The R&B singer refused to remain silent after social media users poked fun at her vagina with memes comparing it to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s.

The mean, yet hilarious Twitter pranks described the Grammy Award-winning artist and “The Nutty Professor” actress’ vaginas as “If ‘This P***Y will F**K yo life Up’ was a person.” Responding to the savage memes, Erykah wrote on her social media account, “How I get in it?”

The 49-year-old singer went on bragging about her lady parts, “I got Midas p***y. My p***y give you 3 wishes. My p***y put you on the Forbes list. My p***y is the fountain of youth. My p***y sold out in 9 minutes. My p***y cure ailments. My p***y Bk on sale FRIDAY!!” Calling out the Internet trolls, she insisted, “Y’all trippin,” before sharing a link to her online clothing store, Badu World Market, “Google me. http://BaduWorldMarket.com Ho.”

It’s unclear why Erykah was dragged into the savage Twitter trend, but it came in the wake of claims that Jada had an affair with August Alsina. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation … He gave me his blessing,” he said during an interview with Angela Yee, claiming that Jada’s husband Will Smith gave his permission.

A spokesperson for the “Gotham” alum, however, denied it, saying the story was “absolutely not true.”

August stood by his story, posting on his Instagram page, “A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS.”

He went on insisting that his heart has “no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off &; I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing.”

The “No Love” crooner also suggested that everyone was contacted prior to his interview with Angela, saying, “W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.”