Eminem throws shade at Saints QB Drew Brees in new track

Drew Brees’ national anthem comments drew a lot of controversy, and now rapper Eminem has dissed the New Orleans Saints quarterback in his latest track.

Eminem and Kid Cudi dropped a new track titled “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” and it directly targets Brees. The verse starts about 1:50 into the track and Eminem drops this, according to TMZ:

“I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s. Got a lil’ green, but I don’t do weed. Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi. That’s New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees.”

Brees received a lot of flack for his stance on the national anthem and NFL protesters last month saying “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

He later apologized and acknowledged that he didn’t understand what Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem movement was truly about — protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Eminem also took a shot at politicians and their handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the new track, given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.