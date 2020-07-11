Eminem Song Suggests Naya Rivera, May Have Committed Suicide! (Details)

Bradley Lamb
Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead, after went missing from a boat last weekend, on a California Lake. Now MTO News is starting to hear more rumors, that the actress may have committed suicide.

Naya’s ‘s last message was a picture of her and her son with the caption “Just The Two Of Us,” which is an Eminem song from 1997.

