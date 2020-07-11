Eminem Song Suggests Naya Rivera, May Have Committed Suicide! (Details)

Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead, after went missing from a boat last weekend, on a California Lake. Now MTO News is starting to hear more rumors, that the actress may have committed suicide.

Naya’s ‘s last message was a picture of her and her son with the caption “Just The Two Of Us,” which is an Eminem song from 1997.

More and more fans believe she may have been saying something much deeper, connecting the caption to an old Eminem song.

Titled “Just The Two of Us,” Eminem’s 1997 song tells the story of a father who brings his kid to the lake and drowns his partner.

Naya Rivera is presumed dead by drowning after renting a boat in Lake Piru.

“Dada made a nice bed for Mommy at the bottom of the lake,” raps Em in the song.

The eery similarities between the circumstances of her presumed death and Em’s song, which shares a title with her final picture’s caption, is disturbing in many ways – and are opening up theories that Naya committed suicide.