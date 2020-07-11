Eminem Calls Police ‘Dirty,’ Disses Drew Brees on New Kid Cudi Collab

Elsewhere on the new song, the ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker touches on the novel coronavirus, rapping, ‘I just used the same basket as you shoppin’/ Now I’m in a f***in’ casket from you coffin’.’

Kid Cudi and Eminem released their new collaboration titled “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” on Thursday, July 9. On the song, which was produced by Dot da Genius, Eminem and J Gramm, Em tackles several things including police brutality, COVID-19 and Drew Brees‘ controversial remarks.

Slamming police, Slim Shady can be heard rapping about George Floyd, who was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death by two armed white men when he was jogging, on the track. “Friends to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/ How the f**k is it that so many cops are dirty/ Stop man please officer I’m sorry but I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me your goddamn knees on my carotid artery,” he raps.

Additionally, Eminem takes a jab at Drew, who faced backlash for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem. Speaking to Yahoo Finance, he said that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Addressing the matter, Eminem spits his bars, “Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)/ Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)/ That’s New Orleans (Yeah), f**k Drew Brees (Yeah).”

Elsewhere on the new song, the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker touches on the novel coronavirus, rapping, “F**k going on man? (Yeah)/ Bunch of half wits up in office/ Half of us walkin’ around like a zombie apocalypse/ Other half are just pissed off and don’t wanna wear a mask/ And they’re just scoffin’/ And that’s how you end catchin’ the sick off ’em/ I just used the same basket as you shoppin’/ Now I’m in a f***in’ casket from you coffin’.”

“The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady” marks the first time for Kid Cudi to work with the Detroit rapper. Prior to this, Eminem released his studio album “Music to Be Murdered By”, which arrived at the top of 2020.