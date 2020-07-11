Elizabeth Banks Lead Pen Pal Initiative for Care Home Residents Amid COVID-19 Crisis

WENN

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress proposes a new quarantine hobby by encouraging fans to be pen pals for lonely seniors and special needs residents stuck in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

–

Actress/director Elizabeth Banks is leading a drive to recruit pen pals for lonely seniors and special needs residents stuck in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Pitch Perfect” star has shared a link on Twitter for an initiative launched by care facility bosses in Canada, and was quickly inundated with requests from officials elsewhere, asking if she would share their posts, too.

“If you’re in need of a new quarantine hobby, click the link in the thread to become pen pals with someone living in a retirement home/assisted living,” the thoughtful 46-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging site, before sharing a link.

A user quickly commented, “Thanks for sharing! Here’s a similar project with sites in New York, Kansas, Missouri, Florida, and Iowa!,” adding a link to a similar plan, called Project Send Love in the U.S.

The posts feature photos of people looking for new pals to communicate with.