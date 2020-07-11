Dua Lipa Gets Animated for ‘Hallucinate’ Music Video

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker transforms into a trippy cartoon character in an animated music video inspired by classic kiddie characters like Mickey Mouse.

Dua Lipa has been transformed into a zany cartoon character for her new animated “Hallucinate” music video.

The singer rides gigantic pink unicorns and dances through all types of colourful backgrounds as a toon in the new promo, directed by Lisha Tan of The Mill, she dropped on Friday (10Jul20).

The “Hallucinate” music video is inspired by iconic 1970s disco era club Studio 54’s aesthetic, in addition to classic cartoons like the early days of Mickey Mouse, Adventure Time and Superjail, as well as underground 1960s Zap! Comix comic book covers.





“Hallucinate” is the fourth single from Dua’s acclaimed sophomore album “Future Nostalgia”, which was released in March (20).