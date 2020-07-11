Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Self-Isolating After Crew Test Positive for Covid-19

Instagram

Rumor has it, the coronavirus outbreak among the crew members has prompted producers to hold crisis talks as the movie resumes production in the United Kingdom.

Sam Neill has voluntarily gone into quarantine after entering the U.K. to film “Jurassic World: Dominion“, amid reports members of the crew have tested positive for Covid-19.

The British government has waived quarantine restrictions for those working on major Hollywood productions in the country in a bid to let productions get underway as quickly as possible this month (Jul20).

However, Sam says he is still spending 14 days in quarantine, despite travelling from largely Covid-free New Zealand due to his sense of fair play.

“I feel it’s incumbent upon me to do so,” he tells The Guardian. “It’s only fair.”

His decision comes amid a report that members of the crew have tested positive for the virus ahead of shooting at Pinewood Studios, potentially putting a quick start to filming in jeopardy.

A source tells The Sun, “This was the last thing anyone expected so soon. Everyone was excited about getting things back up and running on set but this has totally derailed that. There are millions and millions of pounds at stake here. Nobody wants more long delays.”

As a result, producers, who have put in place stringent testing and measures aimed at keeping the set safe, are reportedly holding crisis talks.

Sam, who has delighted fans with social media videos posted from his farm in New Zealand during lockdown reveals to The Guardian that the crisis has put things in perspective – even if he thinks world leaders haven’t handled matters well.

“The full-blown crisis was strangely energising,” he adds. “I’ve spoken to people who are missing lockdown; they liked being at home, and now we’re in this no man’s land where no one knows, and we’re getting mixed messages from people in charge. There’s the human impulse to think: ‘Well, that’s done and dusted.’ And, of course, it isn’t.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, which also stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jeff Goldblum, is due for release next June.