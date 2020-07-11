Dominion’ NOT Shutting Down Production Amid Reports of Crew’s COVID-19 Diagnoses

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures denies reports that the movie production is suffering another shutdown due to positive COVID-19 tests among the crew, just days after filming resumed in the U.K.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is not shutting down production again amid reports of its crew’s COVID-19 diagnoses. Universal Pictures has spoken up to deny the news which claimed that filming was halted again, just days after the movie resumed production in the U.K., after several crew members tested positive for the disease.

“Universal Pictures Any reports indicating that ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has halted production are categorically untrue,” said a Universal spokesperson. “The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.”

The studio, however, didn’t address the claim about the crew members who tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, July 10, rumors began circulating among U.K.’s tabloids that more than one crew member had tested positive after production resumed on July 6 at the Pinewood Studios. A source told The Sun, “This was the last thing anyone expected so soon. Everyone was excited about getting things back up and running on set but this has totally derailed that. There are millions and millions of pounds at stake here. Nobody wants more long delays.”

As a result, producers, who have put in place stringent testing and measures aimed at keeping the set safe, were reportedly holding crisis talks.

At the same time, Sam Neill, who has flown to England from New Zealand for the movie production, said that he has voluntarily gone into a 14-day quarantine before joining the cast and crew on the set. “I feel it’s incumbent upon me to do so,” he told The Guardian. “It’s only fair.”

The production on “Jurassic World: Dominion” had kicked off in February and moved to England in March, before it was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. As the British government has waived quarantine restrictions for those working on major Hollywood productions in the country, the production on the “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” sequel was scheduled to restart in July. Earlier this month, lead actor Chris Pratt confirmed he has been back at work to film the movie after months in quarantine.

Also starring Bryce Dallas Howard and original stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, the third “Jurassic World” movie has Colin Trevorrow returning as director. The movie is set for a June 21, 2021 release in the United States.