DOGE Tik Tok Pump Likely Over, OKCcoin CMO Says By Cointelegraph

DOGE Tik Tok Pump Likely Over, OKCcoin CMO Says
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has fallen notably after social media enthusiasts promoted the asset for days on Tik Tok in an effort to send the asset to $1. The escapade shows signs of conclusion according to OKCoin CMO Haider Rafique.
“The Doge/Tik Tok effect is really down to the vitality of the Tik Tok platform, more than the crypto industry, as it thrives off of creating viral challenges – a category in which this Dogecoin challenge fits,” Rafique told Cointelegraph on July 10.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.