DJ Steve Sutherland Passed Away, Tributes Pour In

Influential British DJ Steve Sutherland has died.

The club favourite and radio presenter on Choice FM and Galaxy FM passed away on Friday, July 10 and tributes from fellow DJ Trevor Nelson and Beverley Knight have been posted on social media.

“Just heard the sad news of another great loss to British black music,” Nelson wrote. “Condolences to the Family of Steve Sutherland who I first met and worked with at the Kensington roof gardens 30 years ago (sic).”

Knight added: “I am so gutted to hear of #SteveSutherland’s passing. The amount of times he’d get me to leave my house late in the evening to appear on his radio show… A BRILLIANT, well loved DJ with an immense legacy.”

Famous for interviewing stars on the radio in the U.K., Sutherland also released 12 studio albums.

No cause of death or further details have been released.