Disney World Officially Reopens In Florida Despite Coronavirus Cases Topping Over 11,000 In A Single Day

Apparently coronavirus doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself at “the happiest place on Earth.” Despite COVID-19 cases skyrocketing daily, Disney World in Florida has officially reopened to the public—but there will be some new rules to follow in order to indulge.

@NBCNews reports, following being closed for the last four months, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday—while Epcot Center and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are set to reopen on July 15th. There are also a new strict set of requirements to adhere to while inside the parks in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Disney World visitors will now be required to wear masks at all times and practice social distancing. Additionally, only people with reservations can enter the parks and they won’t be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will have their temperatures checked before they’re allowed inside—and fireworks shows and parades will remain suspended to prevent large gatherings of people.

The new guidelines aren’t stopping visitors from getting back to the fun of Disney World, as tickets for the month of July are already completely sold out. However, Florida just reported 11,433 new COVID-19 cases on July 10th, its biggest daily increase since July 3rd, when 11,458 cases were recorded. Florida’s health department also reported 435 more hospitalizations, which is the state’s largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, July 11th, Florida reported another 421 new hospitalizations as well as 10,360 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 254,511. The statewide COVID-19 death toll has currently surpassed 4,200.

