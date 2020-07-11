Digital Is the Cash By Cointelegraph

Book Review: Digital Is the Cash



“Understanding the Past, Present & Future of Finance in One Read,” boasts the subtitle of Digital is the Cash by Nathaniel Luz. Whether the book achieves this lofty aim is likely to depend on the readers feelings towards (DASH) being the future of finance.

You see, Luz is an ambassador for Dash Africa, and strongly believes that the cryptocurrency represents the future of money. His story is actually more interesting than that, as I discovered when I spoke to him, but potential readers should be warned that parts of this book read more like a press release.

