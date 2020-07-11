Decentralized File Sharing, Explained By Cointelegraph

Decentralized File Sharing, Explained
Two examples where IPFS has been used are with Wikipedia and the Android version of the Opera (NASDAQ:) browser. The Turkish government previously attempted to ban Wikipedia, citing it as a national security threat. Hacktivists uploaded a version of Turkish Wikipedia and posted it using IPFS as a way of circumventing the ban. IPFS has also been integrated into the Android version of the Opera web browser as part of its bid to introduce Web 3.0 capabilities.
BTFS is integrated into decentralized video streaming network DLive, enabling fast and censorship-resistant livestreaming. This marks yet another milestone and example wherein decentralized file sharing proves to have unlimited potential.
