Data Suggests Bitcoin Price Will Rise as Investor Demographics Shift By Cointelegraph

Data Suggests Bitcoin Price Will Rise as Investor Demographics Shift
(BTC) has been trading sideways for around a month now and is being outperformed by several other altcoins like Ether (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK). The cryptocurrency also hit the lowest levels of volatility since November 2018.
Moreover, Bitcoin’s trading volume in it’s USDT and USD pairs has decreased by 56% and 44%, while global crypto trading volumes in June are down by 49.3% as well, according to CryptoCompare.
