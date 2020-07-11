Darius Rucker and Wife Decide to “Consciously Uncouple” After 20 Years of Marriage

Back in 2018, Darius opened up about his decades-long relationship with Beth and how she “saved” his life.

“I don’t know what it was about her. I mean, it was everything about her,” the singer shared in an interview, per Pop Culture. “I told her I was going to marry her on our first date. Beth’s a strong woman. It takes a strong woman to be married to a musician, especially a musician who was drinking and partying as hard as I was, and I think life for us is where we are now.”

He added, “It took a long time for us to get to where we are now, and we say to each other all the time, ‘I love us. I love our family. I love us.’ … You know, her and country music saved my life.”