Crypto Management App Denies Being Hacked By Cointelegraph

Crypto Management App Denies Being Hacked
Plutus, a crypto finance app founded in 2015, denied social media reports that its database was compromised by a hacking attack launched by alleged threat actors.
On July 9, Israel-based threat intelligence firm, Sixgill, published an alert through their official Twitter account which stated that hackers have been sharing a database stolen from the crypto app since July 7, with no additional details revealed.
