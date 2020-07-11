Crossroads Hotel staffer tests positive in Sydney’s west amid reports COVID-19 cluster growing

A staff member at the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south-west has tested positive for COVID-19, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has confirmed.

The 18-year-old employee tested positive overnight, but the result will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics.

Health authorities are urging everyone who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula between July 3 and July 10 to immediately self isolate and present for testing.

NSW Health is currently working to contact everyone who visited the pub on those dates, using the contact lists provided by the hotel.

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in New South Wales as of 8pm overnight.

Two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The three other cases are the family members of a Blue Mountains man who tested positive after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south-west on July 3.

Pop-up testing at Crossroads Hotel in Casula

Long queues have again formed outside a testing clinic set up outside a pub at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak in Sydney’s south-west.

Long queues have again formed for the pop-up testing clinic at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula today amid fears of a fresh coronavirus outbreak. ()

A woman has told the Weekend Today show that an employee at the Crossroads Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19. ()

“My son’s friend actually works at the Crossroads and he has just been tested positive,” the woman said.

“He was told last night at about 7pm and my son had been with him, so that’s why we are all here this morning.”

The hotel remains closed for deep cleaning and authorities are calling on anyone who visited the venue on that day to immediately self-isolate and come forward for testing.

The pop-up testing clinic opened at the Crossroads Hotel on Friday after two patrons who attended the pub independently of each other tested postiive for COVID-19. (Brook Mitchell)

The two patrons who tested positive did not know each other and were at the Crossroads Hotel independently last Friday night, raising concerns of a third party who unknowingly spread the virus.

“We’re at a critical point of the fight to contain the virus,” Dr Jeremy McAnulty said yesterday.