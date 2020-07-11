Cronulla Sharks V Penrith Panthers, start time scores news 2020 round 9

NRL legends Brad Fittler and Andrew Johns are both equally impressed by the ‘flying’ Penrith Panthers, but ahead of their Saturday afternoon game against Cronulla, there was a slight concern.

Johns described the Panthers as “flying”, “well-balanced” and praised the team’s focus saying “they don’t beat themself”.

However Fittler suggested there is still parts of their attack that is falling short.

“I think they still lack points,” he said in Wide World of Sports’ Footy Tips segment.

“I still don’t think they’re as good as the Parramattas and Roosters and Melbournes at getting those easy victories – when they’ve got a hold of a team, that they can really punch home tries.”

With Cronulla set to play today without Matt Moylan, both Johns and Fittler still tipped the Panthers to get the win, and it could be even more of a chance for them to show their attacking prowess against the injury-hit Sharks.

“No Moylan that hurts,” Fittler said.