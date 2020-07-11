Courtney Stodden Disses Brian Austin Green After He’s Getting Cozy With Tina Louise

Instagram

The blonde bombshell calls the estranged husband of Megan Fox a ‘womanizer’ and claims he tried to keep her as ‘his little secret’ while he appears to continue pursuing his relationship with the Maxim model.

Courtney Stodden has slammed Brian Austin Green after he appeared to dump her for another girl. As the actor’s relationship with Tina Louise heats up, the 25-year-old TV personality called him out for “playing” with several women.

In a statement to Fox News, the blonde bombshell alleged, “I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me.” Choosing to believe those girls, she claimed, “I stand with them and I believe them.”

Courtney went on revealing that she and Brian were physical, but he wanted to keep their relationship a secret. “Brian wanted me to remain his little secret,” she claimed, before calling the 46-year-old “a womanizer.”

Of Brian’s recent comments about her, Courtney said she was “stunned.” She added, “He looks a bit unhinged. The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.” Noting that she’s moving on, the singer/songwriter said that she will soon release a new song, “Side Effects”, that will mirror her love life, specifically “the repercussions many of us women face when being used.”

Courtney’s statement comes just days after Brian insinuated that she caused “problems” for him and his other fling, Tina. “Courtney, super nice… but disappointing,” he said of the former wife of Doug Hutchinson. Referring to a bizarre video showing him and the blonde bombshell in a hot tub together, he said, “I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello.”

“That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out,” he added of the clip, hinting that he didn’t expect it to come out. The former “Anger Management” star said it was “a little disappointing” that Courtney decided to post the video on the same day he and Tina had lunch “knowing that it would cause problems for Tina – and myself – having three kids, it kinda sucks.”

He, however, refused to “bash” the national spokesperson for PETA, saying, “I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

At the time, Brian also denied that he and Tina were dating. They, however, appear to continue pursuing their relationship as the two were seen getting handsy while walking down Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 7. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the estranged husband of Megan Fox and the Australian model put their arms around each other as they entered a store.

“Brian and Tina aren’t dating seriously, but have been casually hanging out and seeing each other,” a source told E! News about the nature of the pair’s relationship. “Brian expressed interest in Tina through social media, and they have hung out a few times now. … She’s attracted to him and loves his personality but is hesitant since he is fresh out of a divorce. Tina is a good distraction for him and Brian likes her company.”