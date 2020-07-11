Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to increase in Colorado

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise as does the number of people hospitalized because of it.

On Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced 400 new coronavirus infections — most of which were reported in recent days — bringing the total since March to 36,591.

Part of the reason the cases jumped so much on Saturday was due to a backlog in test results that were just processed, according to the state health department.

Hospitalizations have also been increasing, with 215 people now hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the state’s data.

One more person was reported to have died with COVID-19 in their system as of data reported Saturday, bringing the total to 1,724.

