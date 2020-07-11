Colorado’s unemployed workers face a big hit if federal assistance gets cut off in two weeks

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the extra $600 a week in benefits unemployed workers now receive, is slated to end July 25, which could spell financial woes for the roughly 345,000 people in the state relying on it to make ends meet.

“We doubt from what we are hearing from our staffer friends on the HIll that they (Congress) will actually make a decision before July 25. It is very likely there will be a gap of some sort on that $600 a week benefit,” said Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, during a news call Thursday morning.

Since March 29, the CDLE said it has paid out $1.79 billion in FPUC dollars in Colorado, which surpasses the $1.14 billion paid out in state unemployment benefits.

“Unfortunately, more trouble is on the horizon as coronavirus cases continue to rise, states begin to re-shutter, and unemployed workers face further economic devastation when the unemployment insurance enhancements expire on July 25,” Elise Gould, a senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, wrote in a blog post. “Without further aid to workers and their families as well as state and local governments, the economic pain will be with us for a very long .”

Colorado stands to lose more than 66,898 jobs over the coming year if the extra $600 a week that the federal government is providing to unemployed workers and contractors goes away completely, according to an analysis from the EPI.

The estimate represents about 2.4% of the state’s current workforce and reflects the decrease in spending the loss of personal income that the elimination of federal benefits would cause.

