Colorado corrections employee arrested in child sex case

A Colorado Department of Corrections employee has been arrested in El Paso County as a suspect in a child sex case.

Felix Pink Floyd Apurillo Centina, 34, was arrested Friday for investigation of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

After receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force a local investigation on Apurillo Centina began on May 20, according to a news release.

“After serving search warrants and conducting interviews, probable cause was established for a suspect’s arrest,” the release said.

Apurillo Centina was booked into the El Paso County Jail. The department of corrections has place him on administrative leave. The Inspector General’s Office of the CDOC assisted in the investigation.