Coinbase Listing News Fits With Bullish Mainstrem Market, Pomp Says By Cointelegraph

Coinbase Listing News Fits With Bullish Mainstrem Market, Pomp Says
Amid a bullish mainstream market, news of Coinbase’s reported traditional stock market listing could prove timely alongside other companies similar public listing efforts.
“When good times are rollin in the stock market, people want to get in there,” Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano said on an episode of his YouTube show, Lunch Money. Pompliano’s response came after a question from co-host, writer and influencer Polina Marinova, on the timing of Coinbase’s listing.
