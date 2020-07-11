Clubhouse is the latest social network to neglect moderation until it becomes a crisis and why its creators shouldn't treat trust and safety as an afterthought (Casey Newton/The Verge)

Casey Newton / The Verge:
Clubhouse is the latest social network to neglect moderation until it becomes a crisis and why its creators shouldn’t treat trust and safety as an afterthought — The $100 million startup is learning the hard way that content moderation needs to come first,nbsp; — I.
