Chrissie Hynde Recycles The Pretenders’ 1999 Track

Instagram

The female rocker lends her voice as a background vocals for the retitled song ‘Human on the Inside’ to give songwriter Shelly Peiken a career boost ahead of album release.

–

Chrissie Hynde has revisited her 1999 The Pretenders track “Human” to give songwriter Shelly Peiken a career boost.

Peiken co-wrote the track with Mark McEntee from the Divinyls, who released the tune in 1996 under the title “Human on the Inside”, and now she has re-recorded “Human” with Hynde on background vocals.

“To have a legend who writes mega-hits of her own, record your song, is something that doesn’t happen for a songwriter every day… if ever,” Peiken told Guitar Girl Magazine. “I saw Chrissie backstage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year, and she confessed that the reason she cut Human is that it sounded more like The Pretenders than the material she was writing at the time.”

“Now I’m excited to be releasing a version of my own. And the icing on the cake is that Chrissie is singing backing vocals with me!”

Peiken is also the songwriter behind hits like Christina Aguilera‘s “What a Girl Wants” and “Come on Over Baby”, Meredith Brooks‘ “B**ch”, Mandy Moore‘s “I Want to be With You”, and “Who Are You” by Jessie J. She has also penned songs for artists such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Britney Spears.

“Human” will feature on her first solo album, “2.0 etc.“, on which she revisits a number of her biggest hits.