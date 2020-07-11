Chris Brown Faces Backlash for Weighing In on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s Drama

WENN

Fans think Breezy has no right to comment on the matter considering his past scandals, as one of them says, ‘He got his nerve.. all the allegations and entanglements he been in.’

–

The drama surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith has been the talk of town after the actress admitted to having “entanglement” with August Alsina when she and Will went through a difficult time and decided to separate. Not only fans, fellow celebrities weighed in on the matter and that included Chris Brown.

On Friday, July 10, the “No Guidance” singer took to his Instagram account to share his reaction to the news of Jada’s infidelity. “MAN…. WTF????? ALEXA…. play summertime by WILL SMITH,” so Chris wrote on Instagram Stories.

<br />

However, fans were not impressed with Breezy’s little message as they thought he had no right to comment on the matter considering his past scandals. “He got his nerve.. all the allegations & entanglements he been in,” a fan wrote in the comment section. Referring to the physical assault he did to ex Rihanna years ago, another fan added, “Chris can’t relate because if he was Will Jada would be at the ER,” while someone said, “ALEXA PLAY TAKE A BOW by Rihanna.”

“He needs to sit this one OUT,” one other chimed in. “Like he didn’t bop Rihanna across her head… We didn’t forget,” a user shared.

Chris isn’t the only celebrity who shared his two cents on the Smith family drama. 50 Cent previously mocked the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum on Instagram, writing, “Got D**n Will look hit, SMH … what the f**k do ya do when this s**t happens? LOL Nah it’s not funny. S**T.”

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) took to his own Instagram page to praise August for banging Jada. He wrote along with a meme which featured a photo of downcast-looking Will, “A LOUISIANA N***A WILL F**K YO HOUSE HOLD UP. WE NOT GO SPARE YO B***H LOL. @augustalsina I SALUTE U N***A. WHAT YALL THINK HE SAYIN N HIS HEAD WITH LOO? If we divorce I’m go air o a** out with dirty laundry r He ain’t the only one u f**ked mf.”