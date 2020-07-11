‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Gets Canned After Two Seasons

Netflix

Netflix has decided to let go of the tale series of the teenage witch fronted by Kiernan Shipka after the web show runs for two seasons on the streaming site.

The programme, based on the much-loved series Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, starred Kiernan Shipka as the titular Sabrina and also featured Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, and Lucy Davis. But the second season will mark the end of the series after the final ‘Part Four’ of eight episodes – which is set to premiere later this year (20).

Reflecting on the news, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.”

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

While Kiernan has yet to comment on the news herself, she did retweet a GIF of a young football fan crying “Oh my God!” that a fan had shared alongside the tweet, “SABRINA.”