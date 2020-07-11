Charges upgraded for man accused of bashing nightclub employee to death in Perth

Police have upgraded charges against the nightclub patron accused of bashing staff member Giuseppe Raco to death at the Paramount nightclub in Perth.

The violent scenes have prompted police to ramp up their presence in the city’s night district.

Mr Raco, 40, was knocked unconscious outside a kebab shop – never to wake again.

He was survived by his pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter.

His alleged attacker, 26-year-old Jaylen Denny Dimer, is behind bars.

WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts said today Mr Dimer had now been charged with assault causing death, an offence which carries a potential 20-year-jail sentence.

It’s the third weekend Northbridge has been open for business since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

But in just five hours this weekend, seven people were arrested and 20 issued orders to move on.

Police are hitting the streets in force for the new Operation Nightsafe.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Brennan told it was a “typical night out” in Northbridge.