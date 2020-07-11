Candace Owens Allegedly Scams Millions Out of Republicans via Anti-Black Lives Matter Initiative

WENN

A news outlet claims to have found the conservative political commentator’s brilliant way to raise money for herself through a for-profit company called Candace Owens LLC.

Candace Owens is reportedly scamming her should-be allies, Republicans. The conservative political activist has been accused of finessing what could be millions of dollars out of fellow Republicans via an anti-Black Lives Matter initiative.

According to MTO News, one of the writers for Politico found out that Candace has been sending text message solicitations to Republicans. The text message says, “Hi it’s Candace Owens. The Black Lives Matter movement is getting more power by the day and we must stop them. Stand with me.”

While the content of the message isn’t surprising considering the 31-year-old’s well-known stance in the BLM movement, it’s the link that she includes in the text message that seems fishy. The recipient of the message would be directed to a web page that raises money for her own company that is supposedly supporting her initiative.

But instead of a non-profit, her company is a for-profit LLC. “Paid for by Candace Owens LLC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee,” reads a statement on the web page. It additionally states that “contributions to Candace Owens LLC are not deductible as charitable contributions.”

It’s said that everything on the page looks like a campaign advertisement, but it’s not. And the money people donate would actually not go to a campaign committee, but rather to a corporation owned by Candace.

It’s not clear how many people have fallen into Candace’s alleged scam and how much is collected through the web page. The right-wing political activist herself has not responded to the allegation, which is actually not the first for her.

Back in June, Newsone published an article that pointed out “Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is a Con Artist Who Is Following the Money”. The article claimed that Candace previously had a close relation with Scot X. Esdaile, the Connecticut NAACP president, and was the CEO of an anti-Donald Trump liberal-leaning website called Degree180, before she “came out” as a conservative on YouTube in 2017.

In the spring of 2016, Candace allegedly launched an anti-cyberbullying website called Social Autopsy. She reportedly started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $75,000. CTPost.com described the site as a “searchable database of offensive speech found on social media.”

Her goal with the website was allegedly to expose people who anonymously harassed others online. She claimed she often received hate from the left, but Quillette.com reported that it was the right who attacked her.