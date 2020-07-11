BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, ADA, LTC, BNB, CRO, EOS By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Price Analysis 7/10: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, ADA, LTC, BNB, CRO, EOS

Veteran trader Peter Brandt believes that a new altcoin season is likely to start in the near future and he predicted that altcoins are likely to outperform (BTC) during this next run. In the short-term, altcoins could embark on a rally without the support of Bitcoin but in the long-term it is unlikely that altcoins will rally if Bitcoin struggles to move up.

On July 9, the corrected and that resulted in a drop in Bitcoin, which shows that the correlation between the two remains intact. As Bitcoin broke below $9,200 level, it attracted profit booking from altcoins and pulled their prices lower.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR