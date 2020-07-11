BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, ADA, LTC, BNB, CRO, EOS By Cointelegraph

Price Analysis 7/10: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, BSV, ADA, LTC, BNB, CRO, EOS
Veteran trader Peter Brandt believes that a new altcoin season is likely to start in the near future and he predicted that altcoins are likely to outperform (BTC) during this next run. In the short-term, altcoins could embark on a rally without the support of Bitcoin but in the long-term it is unlikely that altcoins will rally if Bitcoin struggles to move up.
On July 9, the corrected and that resulted in a drop in Bitcoin, which shows that the correlation between the two remains intact. As Bitcoin broke below $9,200 level, it attracted profit booking from altcoins and pulled their prices lower.
