Brooklyn Beckham Confirms Nicola Peltz Engagement, Vows to Be ‘Best Husband’ and ‘Best Daddy’

Instagram

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham officially announces his betrothal to the ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress shortly after rumors make the rounds on the internet.

–

It’s official! Brooklyn Beckham is set to marry Nicola Peltz. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has popped the big question to his 25-year-old girlfriend after less than a year of dating. The 21-year-old photographer proposed to the actress in June.

The groom-to-be confirmed the engagement on his Instagram, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [love emoji] I love you baby xx.”

She responded on her own page and revealed their engagement picture was taken by her future sister-in-law Harper Beckham, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

<br />

They were soon flooded with congratulations from family, fans, and celebrity friends. Lewis Hamilton wrote, “Congratulations bro.” Cody Simpson commented, “Congratulations my brother. So happy for you! Wishing you two a lifetime of happiness.” YUNGBLUD penned, “congratulations my brother.”

Brooklyn and Nicola first sparked dating rumors after they were seen leaving Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Halloween party together last year. The couple fueled the internet chatters by having dinner at TAO in Los Angeles and at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, all in the same week.

A picture from a party later surfaced, showing the pair pack on public display of affection. The Brit embraced the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” star while nuzzling her neck. He donned a prison jumpsuit while the blonde stunner showed off her curves in a black bra top.

They have since paraded PDA on social media. “I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy,” she wrote in May. He also called her “My best friend forever” in his own post, to which she sweetly responded, “You make everything better.”

Before dating Nicola, Brooklyn Beckham was romantically linked to model Hana Cross. He was also previously in an on/off relationship with actress Chloe Moretz.

Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz previously dated Anwar Hadid who has since moved on with singer Dua Lipa. She has starred in “The Last Airbender“, “Bates Motel“, and “Marvel’s Inhumans“. The actress is the daughter of billionaire tycoon Nelson Peltz who recently held a re-election fundraiser for President Donald Trump.