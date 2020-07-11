Brooklyn Beckham Allegedly Engaged to Nicola Peltz

Instagram

Rumor has it, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has popped the big question to his 25-year-old girlfriend, the ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress.

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, has asked his 25-year-old girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, to be his wife, according to The Mirror sources.

Sources claim the photographer has been telling friends to get ready for a wedding.

“Brooklyn has been telling his friends in L.A. that he and Nicola are engaged,” an insider tells the publication. “It’s common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten.”

“David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It’s a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.”

Brooklyn’s past girlfriends have included actress Chloe Grace Moretz and model Hana Cross.