Britney Spears Clapped Back At Haters And Trolls In An Instagram Post

“This is me being happy…this is me being authentic and as real as it gets!”
I think we can all agree that Britney Spears is a legend, an icon, and maybe the best celebrity on Instagram!
Unlike a lot of celebs (*cough* the Kardashians *cough*), Britney’s Insta is an unfiltered look at her life and just so pure. She posts everything from pretty photos with inspiring captions…
…to impromptu videos of her dancing…
…to videos of her answering fan questions…
…to even life updates — like the time she told us that she accidentally burned down her home gym because she forgot she left some candles lit in there.
But, there are some haters out there who don’t really care for Britney’s Insta posts and leave some toxic comments for her.
Well yesterday, Britney responded back by posting this image of the quote, “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong” from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14:
And, in her caption to the post, she directly addressed her haters in a powerful statement, saying, “I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is me being happy.”
Adding, “This is me being authentic and as real as it gets!!!!”
Britney finished her caption by declaring that she just hopes to inspire people to be themselves, saying, “I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others…that’s the key to happiness!!!”
All I have to say is: Thank you, queen!!! And thank you for not only inspiring us, but encouraging us to be ourselves without fear of judgment!
