Breaking news: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. The legend was admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai amidst the partial lockdown in Maharashtra. And soon after news of him being in hospital broke out, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Check out his post below…

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Keep watching this space for more updates.