Breaking news: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Just minutes after Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, our sources have confirmed that Abhishek Bachchan too has tested positive.

Reports further claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reports are awaited next.

He confirmed the news in a Tweet…

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020







