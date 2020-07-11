Body found in search for missing gran after daughter charged with murder

Human remains have been found in the search for a missing grandmother after her daughter was charged with her murder.

Police made the grim discovery on Friday when searching near the River Severn, Shropshire, in their bid to find former nurse Judy Fox.

The 65-year-old was reported missing almost a month ago after concerns for her welfare were raised.

Police later charged her daughter Lucy Fox, 38, with the pensioner’s murder.

In a statement released on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, of West Mercia Police, said: “Today we have been carrying out searches near The Lloyds at Coalport as part of our investigation to find Judy Fox after concerns were raised for her welfare on Sunday 14 June.

“As part of these searches we have found human remains.

“Formal identification has not yet been carried out but we are keeping Judy’s family informed of this development and continue to support them at what must be a truly awful .”

Lucy Fox has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in connection with a fire outside a house in Apley Park, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire.

A judge at Stafford Crown Court remanded Fox in custody on June 19.

She is due to reappear at the same court next week.