Bitfinex Lists Dogecoin After TikTok Fad Sends DOGE Price Over $0.005 By Cointelegraph

Bitfinex Lists Dogecoin After TikTok Fad Sends DOGE Price Over $0.005
Major cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex is listing Dogecoin (DOGE) as excitement around the meme-based altcoin keeps mounting.
In a Twitter announcement on July 10, Bitfinex said that deposits were already available and that it would begin supporting Dogecoin at 8:30 am UTC the same day.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.