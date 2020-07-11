Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Is Weakening, Says New Kraken Report By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Is Weakening, Says New Kraken Report
Though Bitcoin’s (BTC) correlation with gold has diminished, the asset’s correlation with the stock market index is on the rise, researchers from Kraken exchange found.
Kraken Intelligence, a research arm of major United States cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken, released a “ Volatility Report” for June 2020.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.