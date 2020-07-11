Binance CEO CZ Showcases First Use of Binance Card By Cointelegraph

Binance CEO CZ Showcases First Use of Binance Card
Binance’s CEO has just demonstrated the first use of Binance Card, a cryptocurrency debit card that was first announced by Binance in April 2020.
In a July 10 tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao revealed that he is taking part in Binance Card beta testing, featuring transactions involving Binance’s native token, BNB.
