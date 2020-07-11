Billionaire Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s

() – Elon Musk’s net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc (O:) became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk’s rose by $6.07 billion on Friday, Bloomberg News said, following a 10.8% jump in the electric carmaker’s stock.

Buffett’s net worth dropped earlier this week when he donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway (N:) stock to charity, the report added.

Tesla’s shares have surged 500% over the past year as the company increased sales of its Model 3 sedan.

The blistering rally also puts Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in about two months.

The stock is up about 38% since the close on July 1, a day before the company reported its quarterly delivery numbers.

Tesla’s solid delivery numbers heightened expectations of a profitable second quarter, which would mark the first time in its history that it would report four consecutive quarters of profit.

