Billionaire fashion tycoon slammed over lockdown payment delay for low-wage female workers

Billionaire fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen has been criticised by fair trade campaigners after he blamed lockdown for a delay in his firm paying suppliers.

Povlsen – Scotland’s biggest private landowner – was warned that the move by Bestseller clothing group will have a disastrous impact on young female workers who make their clothes.

The businessman, who owns more than 221,000 acres across 12 estates in the Highlands, inherited the company from his parents and is the largest shareholder in online giant Asos.

The 47-year-old – estimated to be worth almost £5billion – sent a letter to suppliers asking them to “share the burden” with Bestseller from the fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He indicated the firm wanted to negotiate a "payment scheme", "talk" about the price of spring orders and reduce the size of autumn consignments.







Povlsen wrote: “Bestseller will, for the first in the history of our company, make a substantial loss.

“We will do our best to live up to our commitments that we have made to you for already-produced garments as well as goods in production.

“But to be able to do so we will, for the first , have to ask for a payment scheme, talk about free on-board price on spring orders, reduction in order size on autumn orders not yet started in production, postponements on some orders and immediately normalise payment terms to marked standards.

“These coming months will no doubt be a real test to the strength and bonds of our collaboration and partnership.

“We ask you and your company to join forces with us through these uncertain times and share the short-term burden.”

Bestseller brands have approximately 220million products manufactured at more than 700 factories in Europe and Asia each year. Povlsen and his firm said they were doing their best to safeguard jobs.

But the move was attacked by fair trade campaigner Fiona Gooch, of Traidcraft Exchange, who said it will plunge already hard-pressed female workers in sites into greater financial difficulty.

She said clothes were made in factories employing hundreds of thousands of workers in low-wage economies – including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Myanmar and Pakistan.







Gooch added: “Anders Povlsen is a multi-billionaire who has made his money from the hard work of

millions of young women making products for brands like Jack & Jones and online retailers like Asos and Zalando.

“Just as it is his business’s choice to source from low-cost countries with no social security safety net and minimal wage levels, during this global pandemic it could also have been his choice to honour contracts and

pay in full.

“We’ve heard from suppliers to his businesses who are being asked to accept delayed payment terms of 120 days, which means consumers in the UK could have worn a product for two months before he has paid his suppliers.”

Other Bestseller brands include Name It, Only, Only & Sons and Vero Moda, which are being made by

more than 50 Bangladeshi suppliers, employing at least 148,000 workers.

Approximately 80 per cent of of employees in the global garment industry are women.

In Bangladesh, most workers are paid approximately 10,000 taka per month – about £95 – from the manufacturers supplying international brands.

Povlsen first visited the Highlands with his parents in the 80s.

He has amassed his landholding in the region since 2006, when he purchased the 42,000-acre Glenfeshie estate in the Cairngorms for £8million.







The entrepreneur vowed to “restore our parts of the Highlands to their former magnificent natural state and repair the harm that man has inflicted on them”.

Povlsen and his wife Anne, 41, suffered heartbreak last year when three of their children – Alma, 15, Agnes, 12, and Alfred, five – were among 290 victims of an Easter Sunday terrorist bombing by Islamist fanatics during a family holiday in Sri Lanka.

Only their youngest daughter Astrid, 11, survived. The couple thanked the people of Scotland in an open letter after the tragedy.

They wrote: “The Scottish Highlands has granted us abiding, special memories for our family. It is for this reason that the many words of comfort have fortified us and touched our hearts.”

Three months ago, the Povlsens announced the arrival of twin baby girls, which they described as their “little miracles”.

Last month, the tycoon was criticised for his decision to furlough nearly 50 staff and not even top up their wages.







Government Job Retention Scheme cash was used to pay 49 workers at conservation firm Wildland during the coronavirus crisis.

A Highland politician called for Povlsen to sell one of his estates so he could honour his firm’s clothing manufacturing contracts.

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant, Scottish Labour’s spokeswoman on poverty and inequality, said: “This kind of behaviour points to the old order where people thought it acceptable to amass wealth on the back of the poor.

“That no longer washes with the public and I hope people will look closely at who they purchase from.

“He could easily sell one of his Highland estates and use the money to pay those hard-pressed workers he depends on. I am sure our communities would be happy to look at a community buyout.”

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow in London, has campaigned for equality in global trade.

She said: “It is reprehensible that many multinational corporations have backed out of their contracts or cancelled orders, leaving local manufacturers and their workers in some of the poorest countries in the world in severe hardship and even starvation.

“This is putting the lives of millions of workers and their families at risk.”

Scottish Greens’ leader Patrick Harvie said: “Mr Povlsen represents everything wrong with the way our economy operates, garnering obscene levels of wealth while placing the burden of risk on the global poor.”

Morten Norlyk, spokesman for Povlsen and Bestseller, said: “In Bestseller, we are partners with our suppliers and they with us.

“We see them as our foundation and treat our suppliers with deep respect and always have.

“We do everything in our power to support them and their workers – especially now, when many are faced with lockdowns and are unable to produce or deliver.

“We are currently increasing our orders again to safeguard as many jobs in our supply chain as possible.”