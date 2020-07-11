Bill Nye Breaks Down the Science in Highlighting the Importance to Wear Masks in Viral TikTok Videos

Instagram

Blasting people who refuse to wear masks, the television presenter demonstrates the effectiveness of different types of material used to protect someone’s face in the videos.

–

Bill Nye the Science Guy is making use of his platform to stress the importance of wearing masks. Taking to his TikTok account, the science educator posted two videos in which he breaks down the reason why people need to protect their faces to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In one of the TikTok videos which have gone viral, the 64-year-old television presenters demonstrates the effectiveness of different materials used to cover someone’s face. He tests out several types of face covering, from a chunky knit scarf through to a double-layer homemade mask, while trying to blow out a candle.

“Please, consider the following: Face masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting in the air and into your respiratory system,” Bill, who has 6.4 million followers on the video-sharing application, says.

He then tries to blow out a candle while putting on a scarf to cover his mouth, but it proves to be ineffective as he blows the candle out with ease. “It can block the movement of air, but only to a certain extent,” he explains.

A double-layered face mask, on the other hands, proves to be much more effective as the flame remains despite Bill’s best efforts to blow it out with big puffs. He also details how to make the mask using two layers of fabric, with pipe cleaners inserted inside so it can be moulded into the shape of someone’s face.

In the second video, the former regular guest star of “The Big Bang Theory” blasts face mask detractors. “The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to PROTECT ME FROM YOU and the particles from YOUR respiratory system into getting into MY respiratory system,” he says, before stressing, “Everybody, this is a matter of literally life and death, and when I use the word ‘literally,’ I mean ‘literally’ of life and death. So when you’re out in public, please, wear a mask.”