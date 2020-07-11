Best cheap PS4 bundles, prices, and deals in July 2020

New and better deals get released much more often than you’d expect. If you’ve already bought one of the consoles in the past, maybe today is the day you upgrade to a higher storage capacity or even jump up to the PlayStation 4 Pro.

You don’t have to look far to find some of the best PS4 prices and discounts from a variety of retailers. Sony’s PlayStation continues to dominate the console scene, and even as Sony and its competitors gear up for a new generation of console, the PlayStation 4 shows no signs of slowing down. It still has some of the best games of the generation, including some exclusives you can’t find anywhere else. If you haven’t invested in the console yet, there has never been a better time.

You probably already know that major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart regularly have good sales, but you might be surprised at the other places you can find a PlayStation 4 on sale… like Adorama, an online camera store, or even Kohl’s. Right now with everyone practicing social distancing and staying at home, it’s even harder to find PlayStation consoles in stock even at their regular price.

Our team has had an eye on the PlayStation 4 for years, and we’ve been tracking the best prices, the best deals, and all the best bundles and combo deals around. Now we’re consolidating all that experience into one place so you can quickly find the best ways to save and take your pick from what’s available. This is the sort of post that will change pretty regularly, too, so you’ll want to bookmark it and come back later if you don’t see anything appealing right away.

Here are all of the best PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro deals we can find around the internet. Time to start gaming in earnest!

Best Cheap PlayStation 4 Slim Deals

This might be hard to believe, but it has been more than three years since Sony discontinued the original version of the PlayStation 4. The newer, slimmer, version is now the dominant console and it’s well worth the change. The original is so old at this point you’ll actually end up paying more for it because it falls into the rare category. The Slim is the best option if you want to save money, and we’ve got all the best places to do that right here.

Walmart is the only retailer with stock of the PlayStation 4 Slim console in brand new condition available right now. This console may be at its regular price, but that beats overpaying for one on eBay. $299 at Walmart Get your hands on a pre-owned limited edition Destiny: The Taken King PlayStation 4 console at GameStop. This 500GB console comes with a matching DualShock 4 controller. GameStop offers a 7-day money-back guarantee and identical replacements up to 30 days after your purchase if you need to return your console. $279.99 at GameStop

Best Cheap PlayStation 4 Pro Deals

At the same time Sony introduced the re-designed original, it also announced the upgraded PlayStation 4 Pro. The Pro has much improved insides, including a faster CPU and more powerful graphics card. The biggest selling point for the Pro is that in addition to supporting HDR content, it’s the first version of the PlayStation to support 4K gaming and other entertainment. Now you can play all your favorite games with all the millions of pixels you truly want.

Walmart has limited stock of the PlayStation 4 Pro available in refurbished condition, making this one of the most affordable ways to get your hands on this 1TB console currently. Don’t wait too long, as this deal is sure to sell out quick. $330 at Walmart Pick up the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console bundled with an additional DualShock 4 Controller in Electric Purple today. Kohl’s includes $90 in Kohl’s Cash which you can use between July 13 and July 26 this month. $464.99 at Kohl’s

Best Cheap PlayStation VR Deals

Step into virtual reality with a PlayStation VR bundle. There are a few different ways you can purchase the PSVR, including in bundles that come with everything you’ll need to get started, though sometimes you can save a bit extra by buying the required accessories separately. It’s important to know that PlayStation VR bundles do not come with a PlayStation console but you will need one if you want to start gaming with PSVR. Then again, you can hook the headset up to PCs and other game consoles as well. To learn more about the PlayStation VR, be sure to check out this guide on everything you need to know.

Use a Target RedCard to save 5% on this new PlayStation VR bundle which includes the PSVR headset, two PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation Camera, and Marvel’s Iron Man VR game. $332.49 at Target

What is the PlayStation 4?

You can learn everything you need to know about the PlayStation 4 through our roundup, but essentially it is the current generation gaming console from Sony. More than just a system for games, the PS4 is an all-around entertainment center with the ability to stream from all your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more. Plus you can play movies, including 4K Blu-ray if you have the PS4 Pro. On top of that, PlayStation has some of the best exclusive video games of this generation. You can also play online with friends and strangers with some of the most robust multiplayer features around.

PlayStation Price Tracking

Consoles generally see their biggest drops of the year during major holiday events like Black Friday. Obviously, we’re a long way off from this year’s Black Friday, and we’ve already seen that Amazon is probably delaying this summer’s Prime Day, so your options for getting a true deal on these consoles is going to be pretty limited for a while.

Last year, the PlayStation 4 Slim had a ton of deals that saw it drop as low as $200 just on the console itself. It was also a great opportunity to find tons of games just bundled into the regular price. The PlayStation 4 Pro even dropped as low as $300, but that was a really rare deal. I doubt we’ll see many chances like that anytime soon.

Of course, the other major thing that could bring the price of the PlayStation 4 down is the release of the new generation PlayStation 5. Of course, that raises a whole bunch of new questions. Like, should you upgrade to the next generation altogether? Probably not since it’s reportedly costing about $450 to make and will probably be released around that price. And its introduction is sure to drop down the price of the PS4 models for a while. The point is moot, though, since the PS5 looks like it isn’t coming out until at least the holiday season and that’s a long way off right now.

Playstation 4 vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which should you buy?

Honestly, the answer to this question is easier than it seems. Do you have the extra hundred dollars you’re generally going to need to upgrade to the PS4 Pro? Then get it. If you can’t afford it, get the regular PS4. You won’t be disappointed either way, but the inclusion of 4K gaming, improved PlayStation VR performance, and an extra USB port for another accessory or external storage, makes the PlayStation 4 Pro easily the best possible option. However, the PS4 Pro is also bigger than the regular console, and that can be important if space is at a premium for you. Check out more of the details comparing the two consoles here.