Best-Cast TV Family Members

Not a single one of these actors is actually related!!
One of the trickiest parts of casting is casting families.
Not only do you have to cast the right actor for the part, but you usually have to make sure actors cast to be family members look and sound similar.
Sometimes the results aren’t great, but sometimes casting is so spot-on that you can’t believe the actors aren’t related in real life! Here are some of the best examples:
1.
Jen and Naomi on 90210 (played by Sara Foster and AnnaLynne McCord)
2.
Lucas and Erica on Stranger Things (played by Caleb McLaughlin and Priah Ferguson)
3.
Lincoln and Michael on Prison Break (played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller)
4.
All the kids on Black-ish (played by Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Yara Shahidi)
5.
Veronica and her parents, Hiram and Hermione, on Riverdale (played by Camila Mendes, Mark Consuelos, and Marisol Nichols)
6.
Caroline and her mom, Liz, on The Vampire Diaries (played by Candice King and Marguerite MacIntyre)
7.
Cheryl and Jason on Riverdale (played by Madelaine Petsch and Trevor Stines)
8.
Betty and Polly on Riverdale (played by Lili Reinhart and Tiera Skovbye)
9.
Serena and Lola on Gossip Girl (played by Blake Lively and Ella Rae Peck)
10.
Also, Serena and her mom, Lily, on Gossip Girl (played by Blake Lively and Kelly Rutherford)
11.
Gia and Rue on Euphoria (played by Storm Reid and Zendaya)
12.
Elena and her kids on Little Fires Everywhere (played by Reese Witherspoon, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Jade Pettyjohn, and Jordan Elsass)
13.
Mia and her daughter, Pearl, from Little Fires Everywhere (played by Kerry Washington and Lexi Underwood)
14.
Stephanie, Michelle, and DJ on Full House (played by Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Candace Cameron Bure)
15.
Alex and Max on Wizards of Waverly Place (played by Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin)
16.
Madeline and her daughter Abigail on Big Little Lies (played by Reese Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton)
17.
Phoebe, Piper, Paige, and Prue on Charmed (played by Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty)
18.
Monica and Ross from Friends (played by Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer)
19.
The entire family from Fresh Off the Boat (played by Constance Wu, Randall Park, Forrest Wheeler, Hudson Yang, and Ian Chen)
20.
Claire and her son, Aaron, from Lost (played by Emilie de Ravin and William Blanchette)
21.
Alex and her mom, Danielle Rousseau, from Lost (played by Tania Raymonde and Mira Furlan)
22.
And finally, Alison and her mom, Jessica, on Pretty Little Liars (played by Sasha Pieterse and Andrea Parker)
