Best-Cast TV Family Members

Not a single one of these actors is actually related!!

One of the trickiest parts of casting is casting families.

Not only do you have to cast the right actor for the part, but you usually have to make sure actors cast to be family members look and sound similar.


Lions Gate Home Entertainment

Sometimes the results aren’t great, but sometimes casting is so spot-on that you can’t believe the actors aren’t related in real life! Here are some of the best examples:

1.

Jen and Naomi on 90210 (played by Sara Foster and AnnaLynne McCord)


The CW

They looked EXACTLY alike. Someone tell me these two weren’t actually sisters in real life!!!

2.

Lucas and Erica on Stranger Things (played by Caleb McLaughlin and Priah Ferguson)


Netflix

They’re also both so funny.


3.

Lincoln and Michael on Prison Break (played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller)


Fox

Are these…not the same person?

4.

All the kids on Black-ish (played by Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Yara Shahidi)


ABC

They MUST have cast real siblings here.

5.

Veronica and her parents, Hiram and Hermione, on Riverdale (played by Camila Mendes, Mark Consuelos, and Marisol Nichols)


The CW

Veronica is the perfect mix of the two of them!

6.

Caroline and her mom, Liz, on The Vampire Diaries (played by Candice King and Marguerite MacIntyre)


The CW

Everything is the same, from their brows to their face shapes to their lips!


7.

Cheryl and Jason on Riverdale (played by Madelaine Petsch and Trevor Stines)


The CW

Maybe it’s just the skin tone and hair color, but Jason and Cheryl look creepily alike to me.

8.

Betty and Polly on Riverdale (played by Lili Reinhart and Tiera Skovbye)


The CW

The modern-day Brady sisters.

9.

Serena and Lola on Gossip Girl (played by Blake Lively and Ella Rae Peck)


The CW

Serena and Lola were both cousins and half sisters because they shared a father.


10.

Also, Serena and her mom, Lily, on Gossip Girl (played by Blake Lively and Kelly Rutherford)


The CW

That one time Serena dressed as Lily to break into her safe-deposit box, I 100% bought it.


11.

Gia and Rue on Euphoria (played by Storm Reid and Zendaya)

12.

Elena and her kids on Little Fires Everywhere (played by Reese Witherspoon, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Jade Pettyjohn, and Jordan Elsass)


Hulu

Every single person looks alike!

13.

Mia and her daughter, Pearl, from Little Fires Everywhere (played by Kerry Washington and Lexi Underwood)


Hulu

Give this casting director a raise!!


14.

Stephanie, Michelle, and DJ on Full House (played by Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Candace Cameron Bure)


ABC

Even when they got older, they still looked alike!


15.

Alex and Max on Wizards of Waverly Place (played by Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin)


Disney Channel

I didn’t think Justin looked that much like them, though.


16.

Madeline and her daughter Abigail on Big Little Lies (played by Reese Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton)


HBO

Their jawbones are the same!


17.

Phoebe, Piper, Paige, and Prue on Charmed (played by Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Shannen Doherty)


The WB

I feel like they all have such similar faces!


18.

Monica and Ross from Friends (played by Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer)


NBC

I definitely buy that they’re siblings.

19.

The entire family from Fresh Off the Boat (played by Constance Wu, Randall Park, Forrest Wheeler, Hudson Yang, and Ian Chen)


ABC

Like the families in Little Fires Everywhere and Black-ish, every single member is so well cast.


20.

Claire and her son, Aaron, from Lost (played by Emilie de Ravin and William Blanchette)


ABC

It helps that Claire sort of has a baby face, but Aaron just looks so much like her! No wonder people doubted that Aaron was Kate’s son.


21.

Alex and her mom, Danielle Rousseau, from Lost (played by Tania Raymonde and Mira Furlan)


ABC

Their hair texture was totally the same!


22.

And finally, Alison and her mom, Jessica, on Pretty Little Liars (played by Sasha Pieterse and Andrea Parker)


Freeform

I know hair dye exists, but I feel like they had the EXACT same hair color. And their faces are basically identical.


