Bengali actress Koel Mallick and family tested COVID positive



The pandemic is not ready to die down. It has already affected a large number of people in our country. Even our celebrities are not safe from it. Now we hear prominent Bengali actress Koel Mallick has been diagnosed with the virus.



The actress tweeted this news. What’s shocking is that her entire family has been diagnosed with it. Her mother, Deepa Mallick, her father Ranjit Mallick and her husband and producer Nishpal Singh, all have tested positive. She shared on the news on social media saying, ‘Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!”

Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive…self quarantined!

— Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) July 10, 2020







Koel Mallick got married in 2013 and the couple welcomed a baby boy into their life on May 5 this year. The news of her and her family being diagnosed with the virus has shaken the Bengali film industry. Everyone wished her speedy recovery. Filmmaker Satrajit Sen, actors Vikram Chatterjee and Jeet expressed their concern and wished the actress and her family a speedy recovery.