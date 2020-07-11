Authorities Are Now Using Sonar Equipment To Search For Naya Rivera In Lake Piru

TSRcUpdatez: Roommates, as the search for Naya Rivera continues, authorities are exhausting every option they have to locate her. New developments cite that authorities are now using sonar equipment, in the form of a remotely operated vehicle, to search the waters.

According to CNN, the ROV has been launched into the water in an attempt to clearly identify objects floating around, where divers can only see objects just a few inches in front of them. Authorities are still, however, using dogs, divers, and side-scan sonar to search for Naya.

So far, investigators have located Naya’s purse, which included her ID, but have found no other evidence that she may still be alive. Authorities have closed the lake to the public while the search continues.

“We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now, we’re still going to be continuing this effort,” said Capt. Eric Buschow, Venture County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The sonar equipment has reportedly presented a few images during the search, but has only found miscellaneous objects. Eric Buschow remains confident that Naya will be found, as the lake’s current is not very severe.

“There is a flow to this lake,” Buschow said. “Even with that current, wherever she went down, they’re confident that that’s where she will be found.”

It has been three days since Naya was last seen boarding a boat with her son on the lake. Stay with us for updates, Roomies.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!