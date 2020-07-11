August Alsina Shares Throwback Photo of Him Almost Kicking the Bucket: Don’t Fear Death

Instagram

Encouraging his Instagram followers not to give up, the 27-year-old singer says, ‘Get back up, dust it off, keep it moving and forever strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE!!’

August Alsina has some encouraging words to share with his Instagram followers. Recalling his past experience, the 27-year-old singer urged others on Thursday, July 9 not to give up and keep it going no matter how hard life is to them.

He shared on the photo-sharing site a series of photos comparing his current and past look, telling his followers how he feels so much better now. One of his throwback photos saw August lying in a hospital bed while weakly throwing a peace sign to the camera. “Me this year VS Me this time last year!” he wrote in the caption of the post. “A n***a was bouta kick the bucket lol.”

He went on saying, “I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret. One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself.”

While August admitted that the path would not be easy as there’s a chance that people will make enemies along the way, the “No Love” singer pointed out, “Yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm.” He further encouraged his followers, “You gone hear all type of things said about u. Throw it behind you, Get back up, dust it off, keep it moving & forever strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE!!”

It arrived after August dropped a bombshell that he and Jada Pinkett Smith used to be dating in the past and Will Smith even gave the two his blessing. While reps for the power couple denied his claims, August maintained that he was telling nothing but the truth. Jada herself seemingly hinted that she’d discuss the matter on her “Red Table Talk” show.