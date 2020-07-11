Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro rumoured to feature swivelling camera

As long as the internet exists, the smartphone rumour mill will keep turning.
What’s turning the mill today is a leak about the upcoming Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro — that’s right, there’s going to be two of ZenFones this year, similar to when the Taiwanese company launched the ZenFone 5 and 5Z back in 2018. This leak originates from a Taiwan-based publication, TNNToday.
The two handsets are expected to include the same swivelling camera functionality featured in the ZenFone 6.
The Asus ZenFone 5 and the 5Z looked identical from the outside, but their internal specs were a bit different. For example, the Asus Zenfone 5Z featured a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 265GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the ZenFone 5 sported a Snapdragon 636 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
If this rumour is correct, the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro will likely feature similar differences.
The Asus ZenFone 7 series is rumoured to launch in July.
Source: TNNToday Via: Notebook Check