Astros suspend workouts due to possible COVID-19 exposure

The 2020 MLB season is right around the corner with Opening Day set for July 23, but another setback could jeopardize it all. For the second time since spring training began, the Houston Astros have suspended another workout due to COVID-19.

Less than a week after the Houston Astros canceled a workout due to delayed COVID-19 test results, an issue that affected multiple clubs, the team suspended Saturday’s workout.

The Astros discovered that a member of their staff might have come in direct contact with a person who has the coronavirus. As a result, the club canceled its scheduled workout on Saturday in an abundance of caution.